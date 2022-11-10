wade roberston 11.10

Eleven-year old Grayson Linderman, a fishing fanatic, proudly shows off a huge walleye, or is it a sauger-eye, he caught recently. Though he is smiling and thrilled with his trophy, possibly record fish, you’d never guess he and his brother Matthew are surrounded by stinging wasps and one is actually inside his boot! But, the picture was taken and the trophy released.

 Wade Robertson photo

People well-versed in any subject are interesting to talk to, but a fanatic, to me, is simply irresistible.

Fanatics become dynamic, larger than life. They simply swell up talking about their passion.

