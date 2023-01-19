Since the early 1970s, the medical community has cautioned hunters that fragments from lead bullets are spread through wild meat, and more recently the alerts were upgraded to an unofficial consumption advisory: There is no safe level of lead consumption in hunter-killed meat.

A University of Pittsburgh report on lead fragmentation in hunted deer, published in September in the American Journal of Public Health, was billed as the first study specifically focused on the presence of lead particles in venison donated by hunters to organizations that provide food to low income families.

