carter

Jeff Carter (77) of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates his second period goal during the Penguins 7-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

 Justin K. Aller/Pittsburgh Penguins

If there was ever a time for the Penguins’ bottom six to put forth a knockout audition, it’d be the present.

Less than a week away from the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline, Pittsburgh’s third and fourth lines turned in some of their best showings of the season thus far, as six players combined for five points in a lopsided 7-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

