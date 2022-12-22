The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has unveiled its policy for e-bikes – electric bikes, which are bicycles equipped with electric motors that assist riders when they are pedaling – in state parks and forests.
An e-bike may weigh no more than 100 pounds. It may not move at more than 20 miles per hour while using the motor. The motor may not exceed 750 watts. And the bike must have fully functional, operable pedals.
According to DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn, more than 640 public comments came into the agency after a draft version of the policy was released earlier this year.
“Based on the review of the comments we have made some minor adjustments and will now move forward allowing e-bikes on trails already open to traditional bicycle usage,” she said.
Addressing concerns about the speed of e-bikes, the policy was changed to note that all operators shall always adhere to safe speeds and advised speed limits along trails, and e-bike operators should never use the electric assistance to exceed 20 miles per hour.
“We ask all riders – traditional and e-bikes – to practice trail etiquette and ride safely, including adhering to safe speeds,” Dunn said.
DCNR expects e-bikes to make Pennsylvania state parks and forests accessible to more people, such as older individuals and those with physical limitations or medical conditions. The policy expands opportunities for healthful outdoor recreation activity while at the same time managing impacts on other visitors and on natural places.
The policy allows e-bikes to be used on DCNR-managed trails where traditional bikes are allowed. State forest roads and trails that are not open to biking would also prohibit e-bikes include natural areas; designated hiking trails (blazed with yellow or orange), and trails or roads specifically marked closed to biking.
E-bike users must propel their e-bikes by pedaling on non-motorized trails. The use of the motor-only function is not permitted on non-motorized trails managed by DCNR.
Bike trails found in state parks feature a variety of sizes, terrain and scenic views. A bonus is that riders can take advantage of the many resources, facilities and activities found within each park.
Approximately 3,800 miles of state forest trails are open to mountain biking and of those, 447 miles within 11 state forests are specifically designated and maintained for mountain biking.