The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has unveiled its policy for e-bikes – electric bikes, which are bicycles equipped with electric motors that assist riders when they are pedaling – in state parks and forests.

An e-bike may weigh no more than 100 pounds. It may not move at more than 20 miles per hour while using the motor. The motor may not exceed 750 watts. And the bike must have fully functional, operable pedals.

