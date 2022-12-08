The US Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced that District Ranger Rich Hatfield signed two decisions recently that will improve recreation opportunities for forest users.

The first decision, signed on Nov. 22, authorizes the construction of an “Adirondack-style” trail shelter near the North Country National Scenic Trail in the Tracy Run area of the Bradford Ranger District. This project was developed in collaboration with the Allegheny Chapter of the North Country Trail Association and completes the local chapter’s objective of establishing trail shelters every 10-12 miles of the trail through the Allegheny National Forest.

