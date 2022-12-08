The US Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced that District Ranger Rich Hatfield signed two decisions recently that will improve recreation opportunities for forest users.
The first decision, signed on Nov. 22, authorizes the construction of an “Adirondack-style” trail shelter near the North Country National Scenic Trail in the Tracy Run area of the Bradford Ranger District. This project was developed in collaboration with the Allegheny Chapter of the North Country Trail Association and completes the local chapter’s objective of establishing trail shelters every 10-12 miles of the trail through the Allegheny National Forest.
The second decision, signed on Dec. 1, authorizes snowmobile use on approximately three miles of National Forest System lands and roads in the Lewis Run area of the Bradford Ranger District. This project was developed in partnership with the Willow Creek Snowmobile Club.
The decision only authorizes use on National Forest System lands; the Willow Creek Snowmobile Club is continuing to secure private property permissions to continue the trail east to the Bradford Airport.
According to Bradford District Ranger Rich Hatfield, “These decisions show the Allegheny National Forest’s continued emphasis and support for recreation in our area. We all know the importance of recreation in our region for both the quality of life of our residents and as an attraction for visitors to come and stay in our area to recreate.
“These projects will improve the recreation experience for both residents and visitors. Importantly, these projects show the power of our partnerships with local trail clubs and volunteer partners. These projects would not have happened without the Allegheny Chapter of the North Country Trail Association and the Willow Creek Snowmobile Club.”