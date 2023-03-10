pengs

Jake Guentzel celebrates his first period goal against the New York Islanders on March 9, 2023.

 Joe Sargent/Getty Images/TNS

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brock Nelson scored on a breakaway in overtime and the New York Islanders rallied to defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Thursday night.

Nelson beat Tristan Jarry to the blocker side at 2:13 of the extra period as the Islanders — who trailed 3-1 late in the third — swept the season series against the Penguins for the first time in franchise history. New York also solidified its first winning record on the road at Pittsburgh since the 2014-15 season.

