It’s time to break out the camouflage and chalk up the calls as Pennsylvania’s month-long spring gobbler season will begin at daybreak Saturday.
Although 2021’s estimated harvest of 27,000 was much smaller than the banner year of 2009, when about 44,000 were tagged, it was a good year for bird reproduction.
“What that means for turkey hunters is that there’s a larger percentage of two-year-old gobblers on the landscape this year — not everywhere, but in the majority of our wildlife management units,” said Pennsylvania Game Commission wild turkey biologist Mary Jo Casalena.
Although the population varies across the state, she said, the long-term trend is revealing that bird numbers are stable.
Wildlife Management Unit 2C was one of the areas with very good reproduction in 2021, she said: “It was almost four poults per hen, which is just phenomenal.”
2022 was another good reproduction year for 2C, with rates of 3.4 poults per hen, which she explained should yield a larger percentage of immature gobblers, or “jakes,” this spring — birds that she encourages hunters to pass on.
“It’s always good population management to allow jakes to walk because they have very high natural survival to next year,” she said, “so then they will be the real boisterous and vocal two-year-old birds that everybody likes to hunt.”
Wild turkey numbers are also affected by hen harvest in the autumn season, and last fall was the second shortened season in which rifles were banned. 2020’s fall harvest was the lowest in over 30 years, at 8,300, which should help bolster flock numbers. About 49,000 birds were tagged in fall 2001.
After this fall’s season, Casalena will have enough data to surmise if the fall changes positively affected the hen population, as three years of data is needed to notice a trend.
The PGC, in cooperation with Penn State University and University of Pennsylvania researchers, is currently conducting three wild turkey studies — two involving hens and another with gobblers that began this year.
“We’re assessing how habitat use and hen movement vary by landscape, by weather, by predation pressure, and by disease occurrence,” Casalena said, “and then we’re assessing factors that impact hen turkey survival and how those impacts differ according to habitat types, and how they might differ according to different diseases that they might have.”
Casalena’s also studying what impacts hen reproduction and poult survival: “Whether it’s disease, weather, habitat, predation — I’m sure it’s all of the above, but if there are any limiting factors.”
She’s looking at several diseases in her research, but the one with the highest prevalence is lymphoproliferative disease virus (LPDV).
First discovered in the 1970s in Israel and Europe, the condition that causes cancer-like tumors in domestic turkeys found its way across the ocean and into the U.S. wild turkey population by 2009. First appearing in Pennsylvania in 2012, both wild and domestic turkeys with LPDV tend to have slightly lower clutch sizes than average.
“There’s no smoking gun, oftentimes, with wildlife populations,” Casalena said, “but if we can have a better idea of if a disease is more prevalent in certain landscapes than others, then maybe it’s an issue where we can adjust our habitat management practices and decrease the disease occurrence.”
Habitat is a key factor.
“If they have good habitat, then they can avoid predators,” she said. “We do know that weather patterns have been changing dramatically. We have more spring rain events than we used to, and we know that a warm, dry spring translates to good reproductive success.”
Cool, wet weather from late May to July can be very detrimental to bird reproduction.
“It can decrease hatching success, and when poults hatch, it can decrease the insect base, which are crucial for them to feed on for rapid growth and development,” Casalena explained. “And since poults still lack downy feathers, they cannot thermo-regulate. If the hen can’t brood them, they could die from exposure. It’s not until they’re about four weeks old when their survival starts to mimic that of the hen.”
The new gobbler study looks mainly at crippling loss — turkeys that are shot by hunters, but not retrieved — and also aims to determine survival rates between winter trapping and banding and the spring hunting season.
All the data contributes to the overall population model.
“We continue to put legs bands on males every winter, and we have thousands of leg-banded birds now,” said Casalena.
Hunters who harvest a banded bird are encouraged to report it.
“We had one bird last spring that traveled 25 miles from its wintering trapping site,” Casalena said. The banded bird was a jake, which she said often travel longer distances than mature gobblers, which tend to stay within three miles of where they were banded.
Casalena’s advice to hunters this spring is to practice patience and persistence.
“Once hunters enter the woods, gobbling activity always declines,” she said. “Sometimes those real vocal ones are the first ones to get shot. ... I always have a lot of luck later on in the season. I encourage people to go out where they heard birds before the season because a lot of times they’re still there. After the season opens, they just get a little bit more timid.”
She also encourages hunters to take advantage of the all-day season beginning May 15, as afternoons can be productive.
Every hunter has their own tactics, be it run-and-gun or call-and-wait, but there’s no substitute for solid preparation.
“If you have time to scout and kind of learn the birds, it’s a lot more fun, and I think you have a better chance of success when you have a chance to do that,” said Rick Kensinger, of Tipton.
Kensinger and his partners hunt predominantly in mountainous terrain, not farm country.
“It’s finding them and then trying to figure them out,” he said. “That’s what I love about turkey-hunting so much.”
Aside from thorough scouting, Kensinger’s best advice to hunters may seem somewhat ironic, coming from a part-owner of Tipton Turkey Calls: “Don’t call as much. That is probably the biggest mistake than anybody makes, is that they call too much.”
Wild turkeys’ incredible sense of eyesight is only matched by their hearing, which allows them to pinpoint the source of a call down to a few yards.
“Once you establish where you’re at, you don’t really have to call that much at all. That bird already knows where you’re at, and he’s eventually going to get there,” said Kensinger. “If he has hens with him, it might take a little bit longer. ... He may come in quiet. He may come in gobbling. But eventually he’s going to come around to find out where you’re at, at some point in the morning.”
He recommends calling about every 30 minutes, as this late into the spring hens become less vocal and unnaturally over-calling can simply push a gobbler away.
Kensinger also stressed avoiding the temptation to set out on foot.
“The biggest thing is, when you’re walking around, you have more of a chance to walk into them,” he said. “If you can see a bird, that bird’s already seen you.”
Spooking birds puts them on alert, leading to a decline in gobbling and strutting in open fields, quickly turning a great hunting spot cold.
“Be patient,” Kensinger said. “Sit still, and more times than not that bird’s going to come in looking for you at some point. It’s always going to be a challenge. You’ll have easy hunts, but more times than not, you’ll have to work for the bird.”