McKean County sent three athletes to the Special Olympics Pennsylvania Indoor Winter Games in York this past weekend.
Each returned with some hardware.
Tracy Carson, Gary Stewart and Lajeania Kaylor represented Team McKean at the state bowling championships, held at York’s Colony Park Lanes. Carson and Kaylor each won a gold medal and Stewart brought home a bronze, ending their bowling seasons in style.
THE GAMES were the culmination of what was a six-week regular season for Special Olympics bowlers.
After regular season play, McKean County took 30 bowlers to the Western Sectionals Northwest tournament in Erie. From there, Carson, Stewart and Kaylor advanced to Saturday and Sunday’s state meet.
McKean County Special Olympics offers rotating sports seasons throughout the year, including swimming, bocce, soccer, golf and more.
