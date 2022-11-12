TORONTO (AP) — Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel scored in the third period, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins top the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night.

Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which earned its second straight win since its seven-game slide. Jason Zucker also scored, and Casey DeSmith made 28 stops.

