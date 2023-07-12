Bradford’s Kadyn Tessena qualified for the USATF Track & Field National Championship in Eugene, Oregon.
Tessena placed in both the 1500 Meters and the 800 Meters this past weekend in Cortland, NY at the SUNY University. He ran the 1500M in 4:45.92 and the 800M in 2:12.63.
Last weekend Tessena placed sixth in the 800 meters in the Youth National Championship in Geneva, OH.
Despite the alluring Championship meet, Tessena decided to instead attend the High Peaks Elite Running Camp in Fairport, NY, which is slated for the same time. Attending this running camp, he can work with elite runners and take advantage of great nationally renown coaches. He feels that the knowledge and experience of the camp will further his long term goals in running.
In the fall, Tessena will be a freshman at Bradford Area High School, where he will run cross country and track and field.