With blue catfish – the largest catfish species in North America – beginning to show up in the Ohio River in southwestern Pennsylvania after an absence of about a century, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission this week launches restoration efforts for the fish in rivers in the state.

The commission this fall will stock three- to five-inch juvenile blue catfish into the Allegheny, Ohio and Monongahela rivers, which are collectively known as the Three Rivers.

