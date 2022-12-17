pens

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (center) celebrates with teammates after scoring during Thursday’s victory over the Florida Panthers.

 Joel Auerbach/Getty Images/Pittsburgh Penguins

SUNRISE, Fla. — Before Ryan Poehling smartly chipped the puck along the boards to diffuse a Panthers power-play chance, Kris Letang was off to the races. From behind his own blue line, the Penguins defenseman read the play perfectly and quickly shifted into top gear, as Bryan Rust gathered the puck and led the two-on-one rush.

The sequence featured a terrific pass from Rust but an equally excellent finish from Letang, who went up high in the second period of Thursday’s 4-2 victory at FLA Live Arena to beat Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky for his second goal of the season and first in three games back since suffering another stroke.

