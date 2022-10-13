The Kinzua Quality Deer Cooperative (KQDC) announced that John Dzemyan, local deer hunter, naturalist and historian, will be a second speaker at the Deer Season “Kickoff” on Oct. 30 at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford campus.

All events for the Kickoff will take place in the Frame-Westerberg Commons Mukaiyama University Room.

