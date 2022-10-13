The Kinzua Quality Deer Cooperative (KQDC) announced that John Dzemyan, local deer hunter, naturalist and historian, will be a second speaker at the Deer Season “Kickoff” on Oct. 30 at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford campus.
All events for the Kickoff will take place in the Frame-Westerberg Commons Mukaiyama University Room.
Doors open at noon. Dzemyan presentation will take place right after the luncheon buffet sponsored by the KQDC, and will start around 2:30 p.m.
Dzemyan, a well-known personality in northern PA, will share “How Hunters on the KQDC are Helping Improve Deer Management”.
Dzemyan currently serves as the Coordinator for the KQDC, is an avid deer hunter, and a former Game Warden, Laborer, and Lands Manager with the Pennsylvania Game Commission. He worked in Cameron, Elk and McKean counties for over 40 years.
Dzemyan first joined the KQDC Leadership team over 20 years ago, and has many deer stories, old and new, to share. His insights to deer management will entertain attendees and complement the information to be shared by Gary Alt, another speaker at the KQDC Deer Season Kickoff.
The program is free and open to the public. The Kickoff will end at 4 p.m. Door prizes for attendees will be drawn just before 4 p.m.
The Kinzua Quality Deer Cooperative is an on-going demonstration, begun in 2000, of how hunting can be used to meet the goals of multiple publics for managing deer. A partnership of forest landowners, forest managers, biologists, hunters and local businesses developed the program, which relies on hunters to manage deer density on a representative forested area.
The KQDC is almost 75,000 acres of public and private lands managed to improve deer populations and habitat. The land is west of Bradford and north of Kane in McKean County.
The cooperators are Sand County Foundation, Allegheny National Forest Visitors Bureau, Allegheny National Forest, Bradford Water Authority, Conservation Forestry, Collins Pine Co. (Kane Hardwood) and RAM Forest Products. Additional information can be obtained at www.kqdc.comor www.Facebook.com/The KQDC.