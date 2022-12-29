The Kinzua Quality Deer Cooperative (KQDC) announces the two winners of the antlered and antlerless deer raffle for hunters that brought their deer to the KQDC Check Stations on SR 59 or 346 during four days of firearms deer season.

Logan Persun from the Pittsburgh area brought an antlerless deer to the KQDC Check Station at Marshburg (John Perkins Parking Lot) on SR 59 and won $500. Logan has been hunting the KQDC about five years now.

