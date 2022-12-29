The Kinzua Quality Deer Cooperative (KQDC) announces the two winners of the antlered and antlerless deer raffle for hunters that brought their deer to the KQDC Check Stations on SR 59 or 346 during four days of firearms deer season.
Logan Persun from the Pittsburgh area brought an antlerless deer to the KQDC Check Station at Marshburg (John Perkins Parking Lot) on SR 59 and won $500. Logan has been hunting the KQDC about five years now.
Kevin Lawson from Jamestown, New York brought in a 7-point buck to the KQDC Check Station at the Willows Restaurant on SR 346 and won $250. Kevin has been hunting the KQDC since 1973 and plans to continue to hunt the KQDC.
The KQDC is managed for Quality Deer and a Quality Forest Ecosystem to provide a Quality Hunting experience. Other goals are to provide quality forests for landowners to manage for timber products, local employment, numerous outdoor recreation activities, and quality habitat for all wildlife.