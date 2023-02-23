SPORTS-SHARKS-UNABLE-SOLVE-PITTSBURGH-PENGUINS-1-SJ.jpg

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) stops a shot in front of against San Jose Sharks’ Tomas Hertl (48) in the third period at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.

 Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group/TNS

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The faces around Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang have changed over the years.

Coaches have come and gone. General managers, a litany of players — some of them forever etched in Pittsburgh Penguins lore, others not-so much — and owners too.

