CLEAFIELD — Hidden Valley Speedway kicked off the 2023 season Saturday night, and with that began its 31st season.
Feature winners include: Gary Little of Clearfield in the Scaife’s Racing Supplies Semi Lates, Jimmy Holden of Tiona in the Small Block Modifieds, Jake Foradori of Brockport in the Pure Stocks and Luke Hoffner of Turbotville picked up his 197th career win in the Littles Drive In Four Cylinders.
Little and Steve Scaife Jr. led the Scaife’s Racing Supplies Semi Late feature to Jon Shipley’s green flag, with Little taking the lead and Scaife falling into a close second. Levi Ardery was third with Justin Owens in fourth. The leaders were winding down the laps as Scaife spun on lap eight and slowed the race. This put Owens in second behind Little when the race restarted, with Ardery in third and fourth a battle between Brad Benton and Jeremy Lippert. As the race went on, Scaife was heading back to the front, and on lap 14, the final caution waved for Ron Laubscher.
On the restart, Scaife had worked his way back into second and he was chasing leader Little, while the race was on lap 19 and working down the backstretch, when Little shot around Laubscher and Scaife had to try and avoid the lapped car, looping the 7s as the checkered flag was waving. At the end, the finish saw Little getting the win, over Owens, Scaife, Laubscher and Ardery. Heat wins went to Little and Scaife.
Due to their heat wins, Jimmy Holden and Ayden Cipriano led the Small Block Modifieds to the start, as Jimmy Holden took the lead and opened up a decent lead, with Cipriano, Kyle Fink, Kole Holden and Shannon Casher. They jockeyed around all evening in the feature and it wasn’t until the end of the race when the final positions were decided. At the finish, it was Jimmy Holden taking the win, over Cipriano, Kole Holden, Cashier and Fink.
The Pure Stock feature was led to the start with John Eckenrod and Jake Foradori on the front row, as Eckenrod took the lead and held it through the first caution on lap three. On the restart, Foradori shot into the lead and Eckenrod faded, falling to fourth by lap five with Eddie Gardner and Brady Gallaher taking second and third. Eckenrod wasn’t giving up, and he was challenging Gardner and Gallaher the rest of the race, with Foradori still setting the pace. Eckenrod moved back into second on lap 12 when the final caution of the race waved. On the restart, Eckenrod tried to get by Foradori, but he just could not make it work, as Foradori held on for his first career win. Eckenrod was second, Gardner was third, Gallaher was fourth and Daryl Whetstone was fifth. Heat wins went to Eckenrod and Foradori won the heats.
In the Little’s Drive In Four Cylinders, Jimmy Ogden and Tanner Ogden led the field to the start, with Jake Pennington leading the first lap from third, but it was Luke Hoffner who took the lead on lap two, and he held on to get the evenual win. Second place was a hard fought battle, as Pennington, Jason Elensky, Hunter Flook and Ryan Lippert all help the spot at one time or another, but when the checkered flag waved, it was Hoffner taking his 197th career feature win, with Lippert in second, Virgil Meyer third, Allen Robison was fourthand Nick Bem rounding out the top five. Heat wins went to the Ogdens.
Forty-six cars showed up for opening night, including eight Semi Lates, 12 Small Block Modifieds, 10 Pure Stocks and 16 Four Cylinders. Unfortunately, there were no 270 Micros and no E-Mods of Pro Stocks made the trip, even though several drivers have pre-registered for the Micro’s and Pro Stock classes.
Coming up next week is another regular show for the Scaife Racing Supplies Semi Lates, Small Block Modifieds, Pro Stocks, Pure Stocks, Little’s Drive In Four Cylinders, 270 Micros. The 600 Micros will join the running order on Mother’s Day Weekend with the first kids bike race also taking place. Age groups are up to 3-year-olds, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-13. Helmets are required.
Coming up on Saturday, May 27 is the Shawn “Sheetz” McGarvey Memorial for the Super Late Models, as they make their first of three visits this season. The memorial will pay $3,000 to the winner.
Scaife Racing Supplies 358 Semi-Late Models v— 1. Gary Little, Clearfield; 2. Justin Owens, 3. Steve Scaife, Jr., 4. Ron Laubsher, 5. Levi Ardery, 6. Bradley Benton, 7. Jeremy Lippert
Small Block Modifieds — 1. Jimmy Holden, Tiona; 2. Ayden Cipriano, 3. Dana Holden, 4. Shannon Casher, 5. Kyle Fink, 6. Bob Garvey, Jr., 7. Trent Ogden, 8. Aaron Casher, 9. Jamie Luzier, 10. Chris Luzier, 11. Craig Casher, 12. Hayden Holden
Pure Stocks — 1. Jake Foradori, Brockport; 2. John Eckenrod, 3. Eddie Gardner, 4. Brady Gallaher, 5. Daryl Whetstone, 6. Ryan Jones, 7. Tyler Rougeux, 8. Lester D, “Bud” Hudson
Little’s Drive In Four Cylinders — 1. Luke Hoffner, Turbotville; 2. Ryan Lippert, 3.Virgil Meyer, 4. Allen Robison, 5. Nick Bem, 6. John Brown, 7. Sam Pennington, 8. Jason Elensky, 9. Jason Dotts, 10. Hunter Flook, 11. Tanner Ogden, 12. Kyler Henry, 13. Jake Pennington, 14. Dustin Miller, 15. Jimmy Ogden