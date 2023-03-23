It may take place on April Fool’s Day this year, but it’s certainly no joke. Each year, thousands upon thousands of anglers across Pennsylvania eagerly look forward to the opening day of trout season. It’s a cherished time of the year when people get together with family and friends to reminisce about years gone by as well as make new memories, all while enjoying a fun time in the great outdoors.
If you’re planning to head out for this year’s trout season opener, which gets underway at 8 a.m. on April 1, here’s what you need to know.
The biggest change you’ll notice to this year’s season has nothing to do with the size or numbers of fish stocked. Rather, it involves the costs associated with wetting a line in the Commonwealth.
For the first time since 2005, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has raised the price of its licenses, with a resident annual fishing license now costing $23.50, up from $21, and a trout stamp now $10.50, up from $8
The PFBC reports it will once again stock approximately 3.2 million brook, brown and rainbow trout in nearly 700 streams and more than 125 lakes statewide, with the average size of these fish 11 inches long. The agency will also release approximately 70,000 brood trout, fish that are 2.5- and 3.5-years old and range in size from 14-20 inches. Roughly 70% of these larger fish will be stocked prior to the season opener, with the rest released through in-season trout stockings.
“Once the season begins, we’ll be back out with replenishment stockings in many waterways, so there will be great stocked trout fishing opportunities for weeks to come all throughout the months of April and May, and into early June as long as the water temperatures remain cold,” said PFBC Director of Communications Michael Parker. “One thing we cannot control is the weather. We ask anglers to enjoy the tradition of opening day, but also to make plans beyond opening day, especially if the weather is not favorable.”
Properly licensed anglers can keep five trout per day over 7 inches from opening day through Labor Day. During the extended season that runs from Sept. 5-Dec. 31, a person may keep up to three fish per day, if he or she chooses.
They’re hard to miss in the water due to their bright color, but they’re also relatively uncommon, making them a trophy to anyone who catches one. This year the PFBC will stock approximately 14,000 golden rainbow trout averaging about 1.5 pounds. Roughly 80% will be released before opening day, while the other 20% will be put in as part of in-season stockings.
The week before trout season opens, on March 25, children can enjoy fishing in a more relaxed, less crowded setting as part of the state’s Mentored Youth Trout Day. From 8 a.m-7:30 p.m. that day, kids ages 16 and under who have either a mentored youth permit or voluntary youth fishing license can angle on any water, as long as they are accompanied by a properly-licensed mentoring adult.
The child can keep two trout that are more than 7 inches long, while the mentor must release any fish that he or she catches.
“Have fun, assist the child to catch a few trout, but adults shouldn’t be using this as an opportunity to get an early jump on trout season,” Parker said. “If your child is capable of fishing by themselves, only help them when they need help. This could mean baiting a hook, casting, or safely removing a fish from the hook. It shouldn’t be the adult doing all the fishing and just letting the kids reel them in.”
Cost for the voluntary youth license is $2.97, while the mentored youth permit is free.
New wild trout regulations
Anglers who fish the special regulations sections of two popular local streams previously managed under Trophy Trout regulations will notice a change for 2023. A 2.2-mile section of the Monocacy Creek from the Gertrude Fox Conservation Area downstream to Illick’s Mill Dam, and a 2.1-mile stretch of the Saucon Creek from upstream of the Seidersville Road bridge down to the Hellertown Road bridge will now be part of the state’s Trout Slot Limit Program.
The slot limit program allows an angler to keep two fish per day between 7 and 12 inches from the opening day of trout season through Labor Day. The rest of the year, all fish that are caught must be immediately released back into the water.
If you want to introduce a family member or friend to fishing, or you’re a bit frugal and don’t want to spend the money for a license, Pennsylvania offers two fish-for-free days. On those two days, May 28 and July 4, no fishing license or trout stamp is required to angle on any public water in the Commonwealth.