SALAMANCA, N.Y. — Winter Snowshoe Hikes- Join us as we explore the woods and various points of interest at Allegany State Park. Park Naturalists will lead interpretive snowshoe treks or hikes (even if there is no snow) on Tuesday evenings at 4:30 p.m.
Witness a breath-taking winter sunset, hike along a quiet creek, visit a secret beaver pond, or a historic site. Meeting places and hikes will vary.
Be sure to dress for the weather, bring a flashlight, water, a snack, and a sense of adventure. Need snowshoes? No problem, we have several pairs to rent for FREE during the program.
Call to reserve snowshoes by 10 a.m. the day of each hike.
For more information and the location of the weekly hike, contact the Environmental Education/Recreation Department at 716-354-6232 or check out our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/alleganystatepark. All programs and times are subject to change.
Feb. 7- Meet at Summit Warming Hut – Hike Bear Paw
Feb 14- Meet at the Administration Building- Hike Red Jacket
Feb 21- Meet at the entrance to Cain Hallow- Hike Quaker Multi Use Trail
Feb 28 — Meet at Camp Allegany – Hike Nature Trail
