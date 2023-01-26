SALAMANCA, N.Y. — Winter Snowshoe Hikes- Join us as we explore the woods and various points of interest at Allegany State Park. Park Naturalists will lead interpretive snowshoe treks or hikes (even if there is no snow) on Tuesday evenings at 4:30 p.m.

Witness a breath-taking winter sunset, hike along a quiet creek, visit a secret beaver pond, or a historic site. Meeting places and hikes will vary.

