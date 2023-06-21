CLEARFIELD — Eddie Gardner picked up his career first feature win, in any division, by copping the Pure Stock Feature on Saturday night at Hidden Valley Speedway.
Ryan Jacoby picked up the Scaife Racing Supplies Semi Late Special during the Fathers Day event. Other winners included Jimmy Holden as he remained undefeated in the Small Block Modifieds, Luke Hoffner grabbed his second feature win in the Little’s Drive In Four Cylinder feature, becoming the first to repeat in that class and Mitchell Holden of Howard won the 600 Micro feature. The ATV races saw Austin Fedder of Frenchville win the ATV race, it was Reese Evans of Clearfield winning the children’s race and Brad Anderson won the UTV portion.
The Semi Lates were in the spotlight with extra money on the line and the luck of the redraw put Hoffner and Ryan Jacoby on the front row for the 25-lape event. Jacoby shot into the lead, with Hoffner in second and Gary Little and Paul Ivory battling for third. At the checkered flag, it was Jacoby getting his first win of the season over Ivory, Hoffner, Little and Brad Benton who came from 10th. Heat wins went to George Bailey and Levi Ardery.
Craig Casher and Jamie Luzier led the Small Block Modifieds to the start, with Casher taking the lead. He was holding a fine line the first two laps, before Bob Garvey Jr. took the lead on the third. Then Jimmy Holden came from eighth and was second on lap 10, finally taking the lead on lap 13 from Shannon Casher. Holden went on to win his sixth straight feature win of the season, keeping him undefeated. Shannon Casher was second, Garvey was third, Hayden Holden was fourth and Craig Casher was fifth. The Holdens split the heats.
The Pure Stocks are alway exciting and this feature was no different, as BJ Hudson and Eddie Gardner brought the field to the green, with Gardner taking the lead. On lap three, Gardner led at the line but only by a few inches, as Little Lester Hudeson was side-by-side with the leader. In turn four, Little Lester Hudson took the lead and looked to be headed for his first HVS win of the season, but going into the first turn on lap 11, Little Lester Hudson caught the famous infield tire and ended his night. This gave the lead back to Gardner, who got his first ever feature win. BJ Hudson was a close second over Ryan Shaffner, Joe Kephart and Dakota Craig. Ryan Jones and Tyler Rougeux.
Allen Robison and Luke Hoffner lined up on the front row of the Little’s Drive In Four Cylinder feature, with Hoffner winning the drag race into the first turn. However, when the final checkered flag flew, it was Hoffner with his second win of the season over Elensky, Ogden, Tim Raup and Kyler Stahl. Heat wins went to Raup, Ogden and John Brown.
The 600 Micro’s pulled in four cars this time with Mitchell Holden taking the lead from fellow front row starter Corey Bowmaster. Holden went on to get the win uncontested over Bowmaster and Chase Roussey. Roussey won the heat.
The other special of the night was the Off Road vehicles. The children’s race for ATV’s/dirt bikes Reeze Evans took the lead at the start and held on the entire distance. Max Turner was second, a white unregistered ATV was third and Gracie Luzier was fourth. Evans also won the heat.
Austin Fedder lapped the field enroute to his ATV feature win. Frankie Leskovansky was second with Tim Barnum, Brad Condon and Katie Abrino completing the top five. Fedder also won the heat.
The UTV feature was won by Brad Anderson, who led the race from green to checkered, winning over Steve Shugars, Brendan Beck, Travis Ogden and Scott Bradford. The heat went to Anderson.
There will be no racing on June 24 and the Diesel Mania truck pulling event has been canceled. Saturday, July 1 will see the Modified Mafia Tour coming to the speedway for the Independence Day Special. This show will feature the Modified tour along with the Semi Lates, Pure Stocks, Four Cylinders, 270 Micros, the 600 Micros and our own Small Block Modifieds will also be on the card. Coming up on Saturday, July 15 it is the only visit by the Laurel Highlands 305 Sprints cars, and July 22 the Super Late Models return for a $3,000 to win show.
Watch the Facebook page and our website (www.hiddenvalleyspeedway.net) for more news and details.