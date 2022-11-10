The way hunters apply for Pennsylvania antler-less deer licenses is about to change for the first time in decades.

Senate Bill 431, which would allow hunters to buy antler-less licenses through the HuntFishPA automated licensing service, was signed into law this week. When it takes effect with the 2023-24 license year, antler-less licenses will be available for purchase online or in person at any license issuing agent.

