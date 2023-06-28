G2 Gymnastics of Shinglehouse participated in the PA USAG State Championships for levels XCEL Silver, Gold, and Platinum, with 24 members representing G2 Gymnastics.
G2 had the most successful State season since their opening in 2014. Out of the 24 G2 athletes, they brought home 90 individual awards including 20 individual State Titles, along with XCEL Platinum’s taking 2nd place in the Team Division out of over 50 eligible PA teams, just missing first place by 0.025 with only 5 athletes to account for scores. Team placements were not given for the Silver division though G2 came in 6th out of over 60 PA teams. The XCEL Silver and Platinum Team traveled to Lewisburg, PA while the XCEL Gold team traveled to State College, PA for their respective State championships.
Pennsylvania USAG State Title Holders:
XCEL SILVER:
Reagan Artlip: Bars — 9.525, Beam — 9.525, All Around — 38.125
Ava LaBella: Bars – 9.50
Harper Joyce: Vault – 9.80, Bars – 9.55, Beam – 9.65, All Around – 38.20
XCEL GOLD:
Mya Floravit: Bars – 9.325, Beam – 9.35
Cenadee Ainsworth: Vault – 9.475
Addison Amidon: Bars – 9.50, All Around – 36.775
XCEL PLATINUM:
Irelyn Rounsville: Bars – 9.40, All Around – 37.60
Catence Taylor: Vault – 9.30, Floor – 9.65, All Around – 37.95
Eliana Curcio: Beam – 9.625
Ashley Oswald: Bars – 9.65
Athletes
placing in the top 3:
XCEL SILVER: Mae Joyce: 2nd bars (9.50), floor (9.45), AA (38.05), 3rd beam (9.45); Reagan Artlip: 3rd floor (9.425); Averi Luther: 2nd bars (9.35), 3rd vault (9.675), AA (37.375); Kennadie Beck: 2nd vault (9.70); Aralyn Jennings: 3rd floor (9.375)
XCEL GOLD: Shelby Chamberlain: 2nd AA (36.725), 3rd bars (9.25), beam (9.125), floor (9.35); Addie Pilon: 3rd vault (9.175); Ava Gentzyel: 3rd bars (9.40); Addison Amidon: 2nd beam (8.95)
XCEL PLATINUM: Carly Reed: 3rd beam (9.60); Irelyn Rounsville: 2nd vault (9.225), 3rd floor (9.575); Catence Taylor: 2nd beam (9.65), 3rd bars (9.375); Ashley Oswald: 2nd vault (9.375), All Around (37.75)
