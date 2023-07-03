CLEARFIELD — Josh Frantz picked up the Little’s Drive In Four Cylinder special Saturday night at Hidden Valley Speedway. Other new winners included Ryan Jones in the Pure Stocks and AJ Bast in the 600 Micro Sprints. Tanner Ogden of Mineral Springs won the second chance race for the four cylinders.
Clearfield’s Gary Little was the only repeat winner, picking up the Scaife Racing Supplies Semi Late Main for the fourth time this season.
Justin Owens and George Bailey led the Semi Lates to the start by virtue of the redraw, taking the lead and setting the pace. As he led, Gary Little worked his way into second by lap five. Little dove under Owens on the backstretch and took the lead going into turn three. Jaren Ivory was able to get past Owens on lap 13. The top five were: Little, Ivory, Owens, Bailey and Brad Benton. Heat wins went to Ivory and Little.
The redraw put John Eckenrod and Ryan Jones on the front row of the Pure Stock feature, as Jones led the opening lap. By lap two, Tim Steis had taken over the lead and was setting the pace, when he looped the car in turn two and had to tail the field. Jones then inherited the lead and held off the challenges from Eckenrod the final four laps. At the finish it was Jones getting his first win of the year over Eckenrod, Andrew Wallace, Dakota Craig and Steis. Cody Cassler and Steis won the heats.
Tim Raup and Luke Hoffner led the Four Cylinders to the start, with Raup taking the lead and Hoffner sitting in second. On a lap six restart, Mike Philipson got the jump on Raup and took the lead. A crash saw Josh Frantz inherit the lead and he was holding off William Kephart for several laps, but Kephart suffered mechanical problems and dropped out, giving second over to Jake Pennington. At the finish it was Frantz getting the win over Pennington, Camden Frantz, Hoffner and Nick Bem. Heat wins went to Philipson, Camden Frantz and Hoffner.
A pair of 13’s led the 600 Micro Feature to the start. Bob Potter led the opening lap with Lauren Stringfellow in second. Stringfellow was able to wrestle the lead away from Potter on the next lap, and she looked to be headed to victory lane, but AJ Bast came to the front taking the lead and getting the win. The top five were: Bast, Stringfellow, Marvin Albright, Chase Rouzzey and Corey Bowmaster. Heat wins went to Stringfellow and Bast.
The final event of the night was the Four Cylinder Second Chance race, with Bruce Long leading the first lap, before Tanner Ogden took the lead. He held off the efforts from Jason Elensky through lap eight, when Elensky dropped out. Ogden then went on to get the win followed by Long, Kyler Henry, Sam Pennington and Elensky.
Sixty-three cars filled the pits, including 14 Semi Lates, 15 Pure Stocks, 25 Four Cylinders and nine 600 Micros. The Spectator race was won by Todd English.
Coming up this week is the Mid Season Championships for the Semi Lates, Small Block Modifieds, Pure Stocks, Four Cylinders and 270 Micro Sprints, plus joining the action will be the E-Mods. On Saturday, July 15, the Laurel Highland Racesaver Sprints will be on hand along with the All Start Legends joining the Semi Lates, Pure Stocks, Four Cylinders and 270 Micros. The Super Late Models return on Saturday, July 22 while the Faye Lumadue memorial will be held on July 29.