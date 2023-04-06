The Fox Township Sportsmen’s Club and the Bradford Gun Club (BGC) recently completed their 10 week Winter Sporting Clays League. Fox Township won the High Club trophy again this year with an average of 38.92 (out of 50 targets). The League finished with the Moe Goepfert Memorial Shoot and Luncheon at BGC. Goepfert was one of the founding league members which is now in its 23rd year. This special shoot consists of 50 sporting clays targets and 25 each of skeet and trap, from the 23 yard line, targets. Zac Brody of Fox won the Moe Shoot with a 90 x 100. Chris Kline was the runner up with an 87 and Max Croyle took Junior honors with an 81. Scott Holsinger of Bradford won the League’s high-over-all honors with an average of 45.13 x 50. The League averaged 65 shooters each week. Below are the various category and Class winners.
Award Shooter Name Average Club High Overall Champion Scott Holsinger 45.13 Bradford Gun Club Class Master Champion Chris Kline 44.75 Fox Township Class Master Runner-up Jason Croyle 44.38 Fox Township Class AA Champion Jamie Gray 41.50 Bradford Gun Club Class AA Runner-up Todd Gross 41.50 Bradford Gun Club Class A Champion Jared Shaffer 42.00 Fox Township Class A Runner-up Mike Wolfe 40.38 Bradford Gun Club Class B Champion Ray Coast 39.75 Bradford Gun Club Class B Runner-up Lee Dyar 37.38 Bradford Gun Club Class C Champion Wyat Stark 3 8.00 Bradford Gun Club Class C Runner-up Mike Schuler 35.88 Bradford Gun Club Class D Champion Frank Schaer 32.63 Fox Township Class D Runner-up Dave Storer 31.38 Bradford Gun Club Lady Champion Cassy Platko 26.50 Bradford Gun Club Veteran Champion Dana Wells 42.38 Bradford Gun Club Veteran Runner-up Fred Gainer 41.13 Bradford Gun Club Senior Veteran Champion Roger Retzinger 41.25 Fox Township Senior Veteran Runner-up Tom Mattiuz 39.00 Fox Township Junior Champion Max Croyle 44.25 Fox Township Junior Runner-up Aiden McKay 41.75 Fox Township Rookie Izzy Champlin 17.71 Bradford Gun Club