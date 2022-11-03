The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is accepting public review and comment on the Bradford Airport Snowmobile Connector Trail project, in the Bradford Ranger District of the Allegheny National Forest.

The Bradford Airport Snowmobile Connector Trail project area (see attached map) is located east of Marshburg. It includes approximately 11.4 miles of trail on a mix of private property and National Forest System lands.

