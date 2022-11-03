The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is accepting public review and comment on the Bradford Airport Snowmobile Connector Trail project, in the Bradford Ranger District of the Allegheny National Forest.
The Bradford Airport Snowmobile Connector Trail project area (see attached map) is located east of Marshburg. It includes approximately 11.4 miles of trail on a mix of private property and National Forest System lands.
The proposed new trail segment will provide access to the main 1A trail via Forest Road 310. Trail segments begin at the Bradford Regional Airport and the intersection of State Highways 59 and 219.
The proposed new trail ends at the existing snowmobile trail connector #38. The entire route utilizes existing roads and an old railroad grade. The project does not require any new construction.
The Willow Creek Snowmobile Club has secured permission for the trail from all private property owners, Lafayette Township, and Oil and Gas interests, including Minard Run Oil Company, First America Energy, Aiello Brothers, MSL Oil, Pennhills Resources LLC, and Snyder Brothers. Additionally, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has approved Lafayette Township and Lewis Run Borough’s requests for “snowmobile crossing” and “snowmobile crossing ahead” signs for State Route 219 and State Road 4001.
With these approvals in place, the Willow Creek Snowmobile Club has requested Forest Service approval of the 2.9-mile trail segment that traverses Forest Service property and utilizes Forest Road 310. The Forest Service decision on this project will only address the portion of the trail on National Forest System lands (approximately 2.9 miles).
The proposed trail will enhance safety and the visitor experience by providing additional trail opportunities that complement the existing trail system. The trail will provide snowmobilers with additional access to amenities and services like parking, fuel, and food.
For more information or to submit a comment, please contact Bradford District Ranger Rich Hatfield at comments-eastern-allegheny-bradford@usda.gov or 814-363-6000. You may also mail written comments to District Ranger Richard Hatfield, 29 Forest Service Dr., Bradford, PA 16701.
Comments are most helpful if received by Nov. 11.