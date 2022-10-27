MARIENVILLE — The USDA Forest Service is accepting public comments on a proposal to relocate approximately 3.45 miles of the Allegheny Snowmobile Loop near Four Corners in Highland Township, Elk County for the Allegheny National Forest 2022-2023 snowmobile season.

The existing Allegheny Snowmobile Loop traverses through a parcel of private property that recently changed hands. The Forest Service is in discussions with the new property owner regarding access across both the property and a bridge which is co-owned by the two parties.

