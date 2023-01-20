SPORTS-JOHN-TORTORELLA-DOUBLES-DOWN-ON-2-PHI.jpg

Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov chose to sit out warmups on Tuesday night to boycott wearing the Pride Night jerseys.

 Yong Kim / Flyers Staff Photographer / TNS

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Flyers coach John Tortorella defended Russian defenseman Ivan Provorov’s decision to cite religious beliefs as his reason to boycott the team’s pregame Pride celebration.

“Provy did nothing wrong,” Tortorella said Thursday. “Just because you don’t agree with his decision doesn’t mean he did anything wrong.”

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos