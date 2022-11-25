If you’re a Keystone State hunter, it’s hard not to get excited about Thanksgiving weekend.
That’s because not only do you have the opportunity to spend time with family and friends for the holiday, it also marks the kickoff to the state’s most popular hunting season, the firearms deer season. And this year, hunters have much to be enthusiastic about, with decent-to-excellent deer numbers in most areas of the state, plus plenty of quality bucks likely running around as well.
For 2022, the name of the game is maintaining the status quo, with no major changes to the season dates and framework. In recent years, the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) has moved the firearms season opener from the Monday after Thanksgiving to the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and added in a Sunday hunting day to create an “opening weekend” to the two-week hunt.
This year’s season will follow the same format as last year, with the season opening Saturday, Nov. 26 and continuing through Saturday, Dec. 10, including Sunday, Nov. 27. There will, however, be no hunting permitted on Sunday, Dec. 4. Sportsmen who have an antlerless deer permit for the Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) they hunt will be able to harvest a doe with that permit during any day of the season since concurrent buck and doe hunting is allowed in all 23 of the state’s WMUs.
During the 2021-’22 deer hunting seasons, hunters harvested 376,810 deer statewide, including 145,320 antlered deer, according to the PGC. Although that was down about 13% from the 435,180 taken in 2020-’21, that harvest was still in line with the takes in 2018-’19 and 2019-’20 seasons, and was also among the top deer harvests in the nation.
With more than 350,000 whitetails harvested annually, there are certainly plenty of deer available for sportsmen in the Keystone State. Hence, if a person is successful in taking a second or third whitetail, he or she might want to consider donating the deer to Hunters Sharing the Harvest (HSH), the nonprofit organization that provides lean, protein-rich venison to those in need via a network of foodbanks and pantries throughout the state.
HSH makes it easy to donate a deer, with a hunter simply needing to drop the animal off at one of the participating HSH processors; if the entire deer is donated, there’s no charge to the sportsmen for the processing fees.
While the firearms season is the most popular hunting season, individuals who don’t take a deer during the two-week hunt still have plenty of opportunities to fill a tag later in the season.
Starting Dec. 26, a late firearms season for antlerless deer takes place in WMU 5C. Plus, the statewide flintlock and late-archery seasons open the day after Christmas as well. In WMU 5C, hunters can actually pursue deer right through Jan. 28, giving them ample time to fill a tag.