deer

Deer season for firearms opens Saturday in Pennsylvania. Here, the sun rises over a wooded area in Wyoming County, New York, where deer season opened last Saturday.

 Era photo by Jeff Uveino

If you’re a Keystone State hunter, it’s hard not to get excited about Thanksgiving weekend.

That’s because not only do you have the opportunity to spend time with family and friends for the holiday, it also marks the kickoff to the state’s most popular hunting season, the firearms deer season. And this year, hunters have much to be enthusiastic about, with decent-to-excellent deer numbers in most areas of the state, plus plenty of quality bucks likely running around as well.

