The stream, when we arrived, was the lowest it’d been all year, but there was still a good current moving downstream. We half slid, half stumbled, down the steep bank to the creek side and I was preparing to cast when I heard Scott fall. There was something very frightening about the sound of that fall which caused my head to whip around. First glance was alarming. Scott lay on the ground by a large rock and some nasty looking twisted roots. His face was screwed up in agony. My first thought was he’d broken his leg.
“Are you alright?” I asked. Scott couldn’t even answer the pain was so bad, but he waved his hand in a give me some time motion. Looking up the high, steep bank there was little doubt I’d have to get help if his injury was serious.
After a minute or two Scott gingerly moved his arm, then shifted his weight and gently flexed his leg. It took several minutes before he could stand and from the look on his face the hip was killing him, but he gave me a weak smile and announced he’d be fine. What a relief. Scott’s fall had been hard enough to do considerable damage, but he escaped with what would be sure to be some very nasty bruising and strained muscles.
He picked up his pole and began baiting his hook. Relieved, I turned and cast to the head of the hole. Nothing. A second cast closer to my side of the stream. The worm disappeared into the swirling depths as the current swept it downstream.
I tightened up just enough to feel the bait was moving freely when there was a tiny nibble. I dropped the rod tip and gave the fish slack. Trout this time of year were sure to be very sensitive to any unnatural pressures. After a moment or two, the line tightened as the fish moved off. I waited until the line came tight and set the hook.
At first there was just an unyielding weight, then an irresistible force effortlessly began stripping line off my reel. I increased the pressure slightly and to my astonishment a huge rainbow turned its broad, red streaked side in the current and jerked my rod double as it shot across the stream drag screaming.
“Scott, I’ve got a monster on!” I yelled excitedly, gripping my bucking rod fiercely. This fish’s power was incredible. My four pound line felt like thread as the trout bullied its way around the hole. There was nothing I could do to control such a fish except hold on and concentrate, making sure a fish this size didn’t snap my light line.
For five long, tense minutes the rainbow circled the hole making short runs and occasionally coming up to shake its head angrily, thrashing the surface. Oh, the deep, wallowing sound a heavy fish makes doing so gives you goosebumps and a lump in your throat.
Switching tactics, the leviathan suddenly ran downstream some 20 yards. There was no way for me to follow, so I held the rod high as the trout swam back and forth at will. If she ran down stream I’d have to jump in and follow. That, I was prepared to do for a fish this size.
Scott moved carefully downstream until he was even with the fish, but every time the rainbow came close to the outstretched net she turned and angled out into the current. This went on for at least five more minutes, neither of us gaining an advantage over the other.
The trout suddenly stopped, facing upstream and I put pressure on hoping she’d move toward me. To my surprise, she did so, back into deep water.
The trout was so big and heavy just turning its head into the current pulled drag as she bulldogged back and forth, coming into the bank and running back out time after time. My nerves were fraying, the tension almost unbearable.
Five more minutes of this and at last she began to tire, rolling over onto her side more and more often. Finally, she swam slowly past Scott within arms reach and he drove her head deep into the net. However, only half of her fit into the net. Thinking quickly, Scott kept swinging the net shoreward, pinning her against a steep rock. A pause, then he grabbed her tail to keep her in the net and out onto the bank.
Scott’s hands were shaking, my hands were shaking, our eyes wide with wonder. Was it possible this monster came from this stream? It didn’t seem possible.
The tape showed she was 28-inches long and the supermarket’s certified scales showed the rainbow weighed 9.5 pounds. Unbelievable for this area.
Suddenly, Scott winched as his hip reminded him of his nasty fall. He looked at me, a big smile spreading across his face. “You know Wade, I never felt a single pain during the entire battle, but I sure do now!”
We kept staring at the rainbow, it didn’t seem real, but there she lay, beautiful and massive. This was a day we’d never forget, so thankful we as friends were able to share in such a rare, wonderful and thrilling experience.