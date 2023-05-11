When a trophy trout strikes, the surge of high voltage excitement surging through your body feels very much like a bolt of electricity. Every nerve end is tingling as feelings of wonder and disbelief overload your body’s circuits. A fishermen’s natural, spontaneous reaction is to get it ashore as quickly as possible. Understandable, but in reality, that knee jerk reaction is your biggest enemy.
I’ll never forget the first large trout I lost. It was in Allegheny State Park on Quaker Run when I was 12-years-old. Uncle Phil and I parked early in the morning and took a short hike to a big beautiful hole.
On my first cast, just as my salted minnow reached deeper water, a jumbo brook trout shot up and nailed it. Shocked, I almost jumped out of my boots. The heavy fish dove deep, bending my pole double. Uncle gave a whoop and started giving non-stop, unnecessary instructions, for I’d caught enough large suckers and carp to know my business. Hard experience taught me never to horse a bigger fish, the hook might tear out or the line break. Young, yes, but also experienced.
In the heat of the battle, Uncle kept yelling at me to “Get her in. Get her in,” while wading deep into the hole attempting to net her. This not only spooked the brookie, making her fight even harder, it rattled me. It’s tough, however, for a 12-year-old to correct their elders. Even though I knew better, I put too much pressure on the trout and inches from the net the hook tore loose.
I was sick to my stomach and, additionally, very angry. Fortunately, another big brookie hit later on and, ignoring all my uncle’s advice, took my time and wore the heavy trout down. Uncle netted her and I stared in wonder at this 16-inch monster of a fish. It simply dwarfed my previous biggest brook trout of eight inches and was beautifully marked and colorful. It was a day I’ll never forget as well as an important lesson reinforced.
Many people have asked me recently how I managed to land my 28-inch, 9.5-pound rainbow on an ultra-light rod and four-pound test line. To be successful in such a battle, where the fish weighs more than double your line test, you have to have a game plan both psychologically and mechanically.
First, you must control your emotions and resist the impulse to rush. Don’t panic and attempt to drag the still, immensely strong fish ashore immediately. I’ve seen a few times when this strongarm approach worked, but far more often than not, witnessed the fish escape either tearing loose, straightening the hook or breaking the line.
My first thoughts are always to try and stay as calm as possible and above all, don’t horse the fish. Remember, if the fish is well hooked and you don’t panic, there’s an excellent chance of landing her.
I use a tiny, Zebco micro, closed face spinning reel. I never trust the drag, no matter how smooth. Whenever I’m not reeling, I push the button in and pinch the line between my fingers. Monofilament fishing line stretches. When a fish shoots off on a run, the line stretches very tight for an instant before the drag releases. If your line has a nick or other flaw, or if the line is flayed by sharp teeth, it can snap before your drag works. Pinching the line between forefinger and thumb allows me to control line tension perfectly. Again, whenever not actually reeling, the bail button is in, my finger/thumb acting as drag.
Next, keep a steady, wearing pressure, about 75 percent of your line strength, on your opponent with your rod tip held high. This allows the flexibility of your pole to absorb sudden shocks. But when your trophy wants to take off, let her. Never try to stop a run until the fish slows by herself. This battle will take some time, be patient and enjoy it.
Lastly, most fish are lost right at shore when they begin to tire. Expect them to thrash wildly, turn and run back to deeper water. I’ve had big trout to shore up to 20 times before they could be safely netted. Never, ever, try to stop those last dashes.
Always net a big fish head first and, continuing that same motion, sweep the fish directly toward shore. If anything breaks or comes loose that shoreward momentum may be enough to propel your trophy onto land, allowing you to pounce on it. Whoever’s netting the fish must keep this in mind, it can make all the difference between success and failure.
In conclusion, stay calm, baby the fish, don’t horse them. Use your fingers to control line tension or set your drag very light. Keep your rod tip high and pick the best location to land your trophy early on. Most importantly, never try to stop the fish from running. Let them go and tire themselves out, especially at the end of the battle so close at hand and tempting. Finally, net the fish head first and smoothly continue your sweeping netting motion onto shore.
Good luck. I’m a taxidermist and will be glad to mount your trophy fish for you.