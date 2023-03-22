sbare

Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner eyes the puck during the Sabres 7-3 loss to the Nashville Predators.

 Buffalo Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Luke Evangelista scored twice in a span of 39 seconds as part of a four-goal second-period surge, and the Nashville Predators became the latest team to rout the reeling Buffalo Sabres in a 7-3 win on Tuesday night.

Matt Duchene also scored twice, including an empty-netter, to give him 21 goals on the season. Tommy Novak, Philip Tomasino and defenseman Ryan McDonagh — in his first game after missing four with an upper body injury — had a goal an assist each.

