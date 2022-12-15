RIDGWAY — The Elk County Striders traditional New Year’s Day Almost Naked Run and Clarion River Polar Bear Dunk will be held in Ridgway on Jan. 1, 2023.
The event will be based at the same place as last year, the Old Tannery Building behind the former Country Squirrel Outfitters. Turn off Main St. between Rite Aid and the former CSO. Start time is 11 a.m.
Attire for the run will be hat, gloves, shoes, socks and bathing suit. Bikinis and Speedos are encouraged.
The run will go up Main St. to the Courthouse where pictures will be taken on the steps. Then down N. Broad, right on Allenhurst, left on Lafayette, left on Erie, left on N. Broad, right on Main St.
We’ll then run down Main St., across the Clarion River bridge, and turn right into Lazy River Canoe Rental. Then those so inclined can jump into the Clarion River to cool off. Then it’s home we go to eat, drink and watch football.
This increasingly popular event is open to the public, so inviting friends and neighbors is encouraged. Spectators with cameras are welcome and photographers are encouraged to share their photos on social media.