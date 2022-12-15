RIDGWAY — The Elk County Striders traditional New Year’s Day Almost Naked Run and Clarion River Polar Bear Dunk will be held in Ridgway on Jan. 1, 2023.

The event will be based at the same place as last year, the Old Tannery Building behind the former Country Squirrel Outfitters. Turn off Main St. between Rite Aid and the former CSO. Start time is 11 a.m.

