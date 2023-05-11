Dozens of Pennsylvania stream sections will be given increased protection following last week’s approval by the state Board of Fish and Boat Commissioners. The full list is expected to be released soon.
The number of waters with expanded protection increases as the agency evaluates some 60,500 miles of stream sections that have never been assessed by the state. With more miles of waterways than every state except Alaska, Pennsylvania initiated the Unassessed Waters Initiative in 2009 to establish a water-quality database prior to industrial intrusions. Some of the waters are springs so small they have never been given names.
Wild trout, particularly Pennsylvania’s state fish the brook trout, are extremely sensitive to water quality. Where naturally reproducing trout thrive, the water meets various state and federal cleanliness standards.
Fish and Boat staff and qualified volunteers evaluate the streams, documenting pH levels, alkalinity, conductivity, dissolved oxygen and water temperature. Each waterway is explored using portable electro-fishing equipment that temporarily stuns the fish. The trout are counted; the presence of immature trout confirms reproduction.
The stream sections are categorized based on wild trout population levels, and the data is used for comparison if industrial pollution is ever suspected. High levels of trout biomass triggers further investigation by the state Department of Environmental Protection, which may reassess measurements and conducts additional research.
When a stream section is confirmed to contain a significant trout biomass, the entire watershed above the point of discovery is subject to protective regulations. Current and future landowners may use the riparian properties as they see fit but must report all changes to DEP, which could apply penalties for practices that diminish cleanliness.
New water classifications go into effect upon publication of a second notice in the Pennsylvania Bulletin.
Wild trout waters
Last week, 18 stream sections were added to the state’s list of Class A Wild Trout Streams, and 32 new waters were designated Wild Trout Streams. The roster of Wilderness Trout Streams was expanded by the addition of 20 stream sections.
The categories represent Fish and Boat’s evaluation of the abundance of naturally reproducing trout, which are used as canaries in a coal mine to signal additional research that could lead to stream protections designed to maintain standards of water quality.
Class A Wild Trout Waters support a population of naturally reproducing trout of sufficient size and abundance to support long-term sport fishery. They are considered the highest-quality self-sustaining trout populations in Pennsylvania.
Typically classified by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection as “high-quality cold water fisheries,” Class A Wild Trout Waters are given legal protections that apply to the entire watershed. They are subject to standard statewide fishing regulations.
Boating grants
Fish and Boat last week awarded several grants through the Boating Facility Grant Program. Funds for the program come primarily from boat registration fees, state motorboat fuel tax and restricted revenue accounts, if applicable. In certain instances, federal aid is also used.