Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Drew O’Connor (10) skates with the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets Defenseman Andrew Peeke (2) defends during the first period in the NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

 Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire/Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby’s power-play goal 2:45 into overtime finished off a frantic rally as the Pittsburgh Penguins slipped by the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 on Tuesday night.

The Penguins trailed the Blue Jackets, who began the night with the NHL’s worst record, by four early in the second period but found a way to win for the fifth time in six games.

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social