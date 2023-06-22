State Rep. Mary Jo Daley, D-Montgomery, has spent the last decade commuting between her district outside of Philadelphia and Harrisburg.
One constant fear about that 200-mile round trip: Colliding with a deer.
“I always worry about that going back to the district,” Daley said, explaining her personal interest in addressing the issue.
Statistics bear out her fear. Pennsylvanians have a 1 in 57 chance of hitting an animal on state roadways, compared to 1 in 115 nationally, according to State Farm Insurance, which tracks animal-vehicle collisions nationwide.
Pennsylvania leads the nation in animal-vehicle collisions and has ranked in the top five states since State Farm began analyzing the data 20 years ago. While the overall collision numbers fell last year, the commonwealth still had 156,176 reported animal collision accident claims, the highest number of any state.
A resolution she introduced with Republican colleague, Allegheny County Rep. Jason Ortitay, and approved last month, tasks a legislative agency to study the issue to help guide PennDOT develop a plan to reduce collisions hazardous to humans as well as animals.
The resolution, approved last month in a bipartisan vote of 138-79, brought together a range of stakeholders, including environmental and animal advocacy groups and hunting and fishing groups, Daley said.
Since it does not need Senate passage or the governor’s signature, the measure became effective immediately.
Environmental advocacy group PennEnvironment cheered the development, saying Pennsylvania has lagged behind neighboring states like New Jersey , which has had wildlife crossings since the 1980s, and many western states, which account for most of the estimated 1,000 crossings across the country.
Wein said the resolution’s passage suggests “things are finally being put into practice. We’re seeing this as a beginning.”
Rep. Barb Gleim of Cumberland County, was among the Republicans who voted against the resolution. Through a spokesman Gleim said she was concerned about the potential government taking of residents’ properties for crossings. “She believes the language of these bills given to her thus far has been too vague, opening the possibility of abuse by unelected bureaucrats,” said Josiah Jones.
While it will take up to 18 months to complete the study, $350 million in federal funding is now available to states for so-called “animal infrastructure” under the $1.2 trillion infrastructure act signed into law by President Biden in 2021.
PennDOT says it will be looking to apply for federal grants as it expands wildlife corridor identification and construction.
Pennsylvania has 35 wildlife crossings on state highways, all of them underpasses, according to PennDOT. Most are located in remote northern and western counties but some are located more developed areas of the southeast.
Eight crossings are located in counties outside of Philadelphia where deer have proliferated in suburbs and rural areas without hunting. But not all crossings are geared toward large animals. Several are dedicated to salamanders and turtles.
In addition to identifying the right spot for a crossing, PennDOT designs “green chutes” with fencing and plantings that direct animals into the tunnel.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike has only one critter crossing: a small tunnel at its Somerset interchange to help endangered bog turtles travel safely through a wetland, said turnpike spokesman Carl DeFebo, but he added the turnpike is looking into animal crossings elsewhere.
Pennsylvania’s wildlife crossings likely date to the early 2000s, said Ruhl, and often have been built at request of Fish and Boat or the Game commissions, which have biologists on staff familiar with species’ migration and breeding patterns.
PennDOT will continue to work with the wildlife commissions and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, collecting animal and crash data, to identify potential crossing locations.
PennDOT has update design manual so that all projects will be evaluated for possible crossings.
Two projects currently being evaluated for possible wildlife crossing are on Rt. 219 from Meyersdale to Old Salesbury Rd. in Somerset County and the State College Area Connector, from Potters Mills Gap to the Nittany Expressway.
Daley says she hopes the legislative study will lead to better transportation planning and reductions in the numbers of deadly deer-car collisions in Pennsylvania.