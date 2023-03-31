INDIANAPOLIS, IN — The National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA) is pleased to announce that John Sherry has been recognized by the NIAAA as a Certified Athletic Administrator.
To earn this distinction, Sherry — athletic director at Coudersport Area School District — has demonstrated the highest level of knowledge and expertise in the field of interscholastic athletic administration. The voluntary certification process included a thorough evaluation of the candidate’s educational background, experience, and professional contributions, as well as a rigorous, comprehensive written examination. Sherry is one of an elite group of interscholastic athletic administrators nationwide to attain this level of professionalism.
The NIAAA is an accredited organization and is the professional organization for interscholastic athletic administrators. Based in Indianapolis, IN, the NIAAA’s mission is to provide professional development options for directors of athletics, and to enhance the athletic administration profession.
With a current individual membership of over 12,000, the NIAAA consists of member state athletic administrator associations in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, as well as internationally. The NIAAA champions the profession of athletic administration through education opportunities, advocating ethics, developing leaders, and fostering community. For more information, visit the NIAAA website at www.niaaa.org.