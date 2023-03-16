Coudersport 175,
Coudersport 175,
Smethport 159
Carl Bryant and Lucas Risser each scored 23, leading the Black Forest Falcons of Coudersport over Smethport.
Caine Wright, Owen Daniels and John Wylie each added 22 for Black Forest, while Ethan Hamilton, Owen Hill and Ty Daniels each scored 21. Brayden Cosper led Smethport with a 24.
Bryan Young tacked on 23 for Smethport, while Bennett Harris shot 21, Colton Furgeson scored 19 and Simon Slade, Konnor Miller, Brodie Manning and Kate Dunn each scored 18.
Otto-Eldred 178,
Oswayo Valley 165
Josh Brewer led the Otto-Eldred Bird Dawgs over the Oswayo Valley Clay Crashers with a perfect score of 25.
Gavin Silvis and Tayton Roys each tacked on 24 for O-E, while Billy Clayson and Bryce Fessenden each shot 22, Nick Bowen scored 21 and Kaden Price and Tyler McElhattan each earned 20.
Karielle Johnston led OV with 24. Buster Hallock and Aidan Resig each added 22, while Zain Harvey scored 21, Maddison Gietler scored 20, Khloe Carpenter and Lukas Payne each shot 19 and Owen Roulo earned 18. O-E will travel to Bradford next week and OV will visit Smethport.
