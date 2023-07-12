A community swim meet to raise funds for the Bradford Barracudas not only helped the team financially, but also gave swimmers from ages 5 to 97 an opportunity to compete in a relaxed atmosphere.
Emily Rhoades, executive director of the Bradford YMCA, said Saturday’s meet at the Y hosted 28 swimmers from several community teams, as well as from the Barracudas, the Y’s youth swim team.
Alumni members of the Barracudas who participated in the event included Barracuda coach Patrick Hollembeck, Ann Confer, Rachel Confer and Laryssa Webster.
This year’s event, which is now in its third year, raised approximately $1,000, which is more than from past meets. The funds will be used to purchase swim equipment and other supplies for the Barracudas.
“After the event, (Hollenbeck) and I got to talking about how this is a lifetime sport,” Rhoades said. “Looking at the 5-year-olds in the water to a 97-year-old, it’s the whole full-circle. It doesn’t have to be competitive, it doesn’t have to be recreational, it can be fun.”
The Barracudas will host an open house at the Y on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at a time to be announced and all youngsters ages 6 to 18 are welcome to attend and obtain information on joining the team. The Barracudas will begin practice for their new season in September and will compete through March.
For more information, call the Y at (814)368-6101.