CARE for Children held its annual Adaptive Ski Outing at Holiday Valley Ski Resort on Monday, with nine children in attendance. Each child was paired with one or more volunteer instructors and given expert instruction as part of the Holiday Valley Lounsbury Adaptive Ski Program, a chapter of Move United. Pictured is Jay Newcombe, age 11, along with volunteer Lounsbury Adaptive Ski Program instructors (left-right) Patty Jordan-Smith and Richelle Dube. Jay is the son of Melissa Newcombe and Cory Newcombe of Bradford. The ski outing was sponsored by the Rotary Club of Port Allegany, including lift tickets, lunch, and snacks. Todd Busses donated transportation to and from Ellicottville, N.Y. Staff time is funded in part from an annual grant from the United Way of the Bradford Area, Inc. The Adaptive Ski Outing is one of the therapeutic recreation programs that CARE provides for children of all abilities. CARE for Children is a non-profit organization which provides pediatric therapy services, early learning programs, child safety and injury prevention initiatives, therapeutic recreation programs, and community outreach services for children of all abilities in McKean County, Pennsylvania and the surrounding region.
CARE for Children held its annual Adaptive Ski Outing at Holiday Valley Ski Resort on Monday, with nine children in attendance.