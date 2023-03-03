sabres

Brad Marchand (63) of the Boston Bruins looks for the puck against Buffalo’s Peyton Krebs (19). Boston defeated Buffalo, 7-1.

 Buffalo Sabres

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists just a few hours after signing a new contract and the surging Boston Bruins became the fastest team in NHL history to reach 100 points by beating the Buffalo Sabres 7-1 on Thursday night.

Jakub Lauko scored twice, Dmitry Orlov added a goal and two assists and Jeremy Swayman stopped 26 shots as the Bruins overcame the loss of Brad Marchand to a lower body injury to win their ninth straight.

