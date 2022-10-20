The Bradford Gun Club at 1045 West Warren Rd in Marshburg will begin holding its annual Fall Turkey Shoots on Sunday.
These shoots will be held beginning at 11 a.m. on Oct 23 and 30 plus Nov. 6 & 13.
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Daily Pass
|$3.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$24.00
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$67.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$120.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$195.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds to 30 knots and waves 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Erie from Ripley to Buffalo. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions that could capsize or damage small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
The Bradford Gun Club at 1045 West Warren Rd in Marshburg will begin holding its annual Fall Turkey Shoots on Sunday.
These shoots will be held beginning at 11 a.m. on Oct 23 and 30 plus Nov. 6 & 13.
The shoots are open to club members and non-members and will contain events for both novice as well as experienced shotgunners. Featured will be plate shoots (bullseye), Splatter Boards, Protections and Annie Oakleys.
All events will be shotgun only and will be limited to legal trap loads.
In addition to turkeys, other meat prizes will include steaks, hams and pork loins. Actual meat prizes will be awarded, and not just supermarket gift cards.
The trap and skeet fields, plus the sporting clays course, will be open for practice on these days. For more information on the turkey shoots, plus other activities at BGC, call the clubhouse at 814-368-6245, call Mike Schuler at 814-598-2186 or visit the website at www.bradfordgunclub.com.
Please help local businesses by taking an online survey to help us navigate through these unprecedented times. None of the responses will be shared or used for any other purpose except to better serve our community. The survey is at: www.pulsepoll.com $1,000 is being awarded. Everyone completing the survey will be able to enter a contest to Win as our way of saying, "Thank You" for your time. Thank You!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.