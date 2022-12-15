The Bradford Gun Club at 1045 West Warren Rd. has announced it will be holding a Pork & Sauerkraut sporting clays shoot on Jan. 1, 2023.

Registration for this shoot, that is open to all shooters, will open at 9 a.m. and there will be a “shotgun start” at 10 for this 50-target sporting clays shoot. After the shoot, there will be a Pork & Sauerkraut dinner provided.

