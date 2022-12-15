The Bradford Gun Club at 1045 West Warren Rd. has announced it will be holding a Pork & Sauerkraut sporting clays shoot on Jan. 1, 2023.
Registration for this shoot, that is open to all shooters, will open at 9 a.m. and there will be a “shotgun start” at 10 for this 50-target sporting clays shoot. After the shoot, there will be a Pork & Sauerkraut dinner provided.
The entry fee of $40 includes a $10 Lewis class, the 50 sporting clays targets and the pork & sauerkraut dinner. The dinner fee for non-shooters will be $10.
The Bradford Gun Club recently updated its sporting clays course by adding additional automatic traps with wireless releases. The Club now has 10 stations that have been fully automated.
The Club will be closed on Dec. 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday. On Jan. 8, 2023 BGC will host the first shoot of the 10-week Fox Township Sportsmen’s Club versus Bradford Gun Club winter sporting clays league.
This league will alternate between the Fox and Bradford clubs. League shooting will start at 8 a.m. each Sunday and all shooters must be on the course by 1 p.m. For more information on the Pork & Sauerkraut shoot, the Winter Sporting Clays League or other events at BGC, visit the website at www.bradfordgunclub.com.