boys xc

Bradford’s Manny Diaz (right), pictured with Coach Tom Tessena, finished 6th at Saturday’s PIAA Class 3A boys cross country championships. The finish was the best-ever for a Bradford runner at the state meet.

 Photo provided

HERSHEY — Manny Diaz went out with a great run at the PIAA Class 2A boys cross country championships, placing 6th to achieve the highest-ever finish by a Bradford runner.

Diaz completed the course in 16:36.0, the fastest-ever time posted by an Owl at the PIAA meet, and also became the only Bradford runner to ever win two PIAA state medals.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos