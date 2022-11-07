HERSHEY — Manny Diaz went out with a great run at the PIAA Class 2A boys cross country championships, placing 6th to achieve the highest-ever finish by a Bradford runner.
Diaz completed the course in 16:36.0, the fastest-ever time posted by an Owl at the PIAA meet, and also became the only Bradford runner to ever win two PIAA state medals.
“It was a surprisingly hard day to run because of the heat and humidity,” Bradford head coach Tom Tessena said. “I believe (Diaz) was the only District 9 qualifier that ran faster here than he did at Districts last weekend. Manny is a great competitor and he always raises his game to meet the best competition.
“There are a lot of runners that do well when not under pressure. Manny sets a great example for our younger runners on the middle school team. Our hope is they become real competitors like Manny.”
As Diaz moves on to indoor and outdoor track, he leaves behind several accomplishments.
The senior owns the George G. Blaisdell Elementary School course record (15:52), the program’s all-time 5K record (15:52) and its three-mile record (15:16). He also has Bradford’s best times at the PIAA state meet course (16:31) and the District 9 course (16:51.8).
“He already has several indoor records and is very close to many outdoor records, as well,” Tessena said. “It has been a great pleasure to coach Manny and I look forward to the indoor and outdoor seasons coming up.”
Bradford sophomore Brayden Frair finished 69th in 18:08.4 at his second trip to the state meet. Frair, the District 9 runner-up, finished 131st at the PIAA meet last year.
“(Frair) wasn’t happy about his finish or time (Saturday),” Tessena said. “I am sure he will work even harder this year to win a medal next year down here.
“He knows exactly what to expect and will work to get in a better position for the spring and winter, as well as next cross country season. He is also the top returning runner and will have everyone from the other schools doing their best to beat him.”
Junior Leo Paterniti placed 159th for Bradford in 19:16.4.
“We do return six varsity runners and have four good 8th-graders moving up,” Tessena said. “We also need to add more runners to that total. It really hurt that we lost Districts by two points. That should be all the motivation needed to come back stronger with more determination and spirit but we just will have to see if that will happen.
“We wish Manny well in the future and he will be missed. He was our shining star in the last two disappointing seasons.”
In Class A, Coudersport’s Kevin Sherry placed 4th in 17:00.40. Thomas Smigo of Palisades won the Class A race in 16:33.4, Rory Lieberman of Danville won Class 2A in 15:53.6 and Brian DiCola of Hatboro Horsham won Class 3A in 15:24.2.