ELDRED — A week before local scholastic trap teams took a break for Easter, the Black Forest Falcons of Coudersport downed the Otto-Eldred Bird Dawgs, 187-175, April 4.
Cain Wright led Black Forest with a perfect 25, the first of his career. Izayah Freeman, Logan Jackson and Wyatt Kibbe each shot 24.
Owen Deutschlander and Garrett Fuhrer each earned 23 for Coudy while Otto Deutschlander and Kaylea Empson each scored 22.
Sebastian Zona led O-E with a 24 and Josh Brewer, Billy Clayson and Gavin Silvis each scored 23. Harris Bell and Nick Brown each shot 22 and Adin Henning and Tristen Lippert each received 19.