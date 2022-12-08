The Allegany State Park Environmental Education and Recreation Department and the Western New York Mountain Bike Association (WNYMBA) are excited to host another season of Fun Fat Bike Rides starting on Jan. 13, Feb. 17 and March 17 at 6:30 p.m., with the ride starting at 6:45 p.m. Bring warm clothes, a helmet, a head light and sense of adventure.
Check-in will be at Camp Allegany. Although pre-registration is not required, if you are interested in borrowing a bike for the evening, please call (716) 379-6939, as bike availability is limited.
The 5–8-mile fun ride is for all levels and will last up to two hours, depending on the weather. Riders will wind through the Red House area of the park. If there is no snow, any bike is welcomed.
