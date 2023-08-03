A rogue reptile seen in and around the Kiski River is still on the loose in the Apollo area.
Volunteers and Kiski Township officials are continuing their efforts to safely locate, trap and relocate an alligator spotted multiple times over the weekend along the Kiski River.
A group of kayakers reported seeing a 4-foot alligator Sunday near the Salina Bridge to the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission after returning from a float trip between Avonmore and Apollo.
The most recent alligator sighting was reported Monday morning via a 911 caller who said he encountered the gator along the Roaring Run Trail near Apollo, according to Kiski Township police Chief Lee Bartolicius.
Kiski Township Police Department officers searched unsuccessfully for several hours Monday and were assisted by firefighters from multiple volunteer fire departments, among them Vandergrift VFD No. 1, Kiski Township VFD No. 1 and Apollo Hose Company Nos. 2 and 3.
Since the initial report, Bartolicius has fielded several more reported alligator sightings.
Volunteers and officials are ramping up efforts to locate the gator while calming the fears of some area residents knowing an alligator is roaming free and near the popular river known for its recreational activities such as fishing, kayaking, canoeing and tubing.
Avid kayaker Jennifer Brow kayaked on the Kiski last week. She was shocked to hear about the sightings.
“I heard about it, and I’m not going back in the Kiski. I’ll find another river. I worry it would bite me,” Brow said. “I want to keep all my limbs.”
But Brow expressed sympathy for the animal.
“I hope they catch it and nobody shoots it,” Brow said.
Bartolicius said that is his department’s intent.
“My biggest goal is to get it relocated somewhere else that has accommodations for the animal,” the chief said. “I don’t want to reveal where the bait traps are because there are people that want to kill it— just from talking to people on the trail and what people have posted on Facebook.”
Next up is obtaining a live trap big enough to accommodate the alligator.
Officials have been in contact with organizations in Florida that could accept the alligator.
On Tuesday, Armstrong County Humane Officer Amber Phillips set several bait traps, hoping to entice the alligator with rotten steak and chicken.
Phillips plans to use a large coyote trap she has on hand at her nonprofit animal rescue facility, Champion’s Crusaiders Rescue.
She checked one bait pile Tuesday afternoon and noticed some of the meat was gone.
As of Tuesday afternoon, no additional sightings of the alligator were reported.
“We do believe the alligator is semi-domestic, and I just want to get it safe,” Phillips said.
Officials are urging the public not to approach the alligator and to use common sense.
Hayward hugs, kisses and dotes on his menagerie of gators. His largest is Thor, a 7-footer that lives in one of the bedrooms.
Hayward expressed frustration at the irresponsible actions of someone dumping the gator in a river — the likely scenario, he said.
“That makes me angry,” Hayward said.
Hayward said the Kiski alligator’s navigation route likely is dictated by its food choices.
“Keep food in that area to keep luring it in. It’s about trust. They will think it’s a food source,” Hayward said.
“If you see the alligator, call 911 immediately and give the dispatcher all the detailed information you can,” Bartolicius said. “My biggest concern if someone shoots at the alligator: The bullet could ricochet.”
Deborah Weiblinger lives near the Kiski River and walks on the Roaring Run Trail almost daily. She said the news of the alligator sighting has brought curiosity seekers to the trail.
“I’ve been looking. I had my walking stick with me today. It makes me nervous, kinda,” Weiblinger said. “I hope nobody gets hurt.”
The river was calm and quiet Tuesday afternoon near Apollo, with no boat or kayak activity evident.
Neill Andritz, owner of The River’s Edge Canoe & Kayak in Gilpin, said he doesn’t anticipate any disruptions to business.
“We are approximately 15 miles from the sighting, and all operations are running normally, including tubing,” Andritz said. “This species is also not aggressive towards humans unless threatened. We have every confidence in our first responders, the PA Game Commission and the PA Fish & Boat that this situation will be handled quickly.”
Humane Officer Chris Jirak O’Donnell said the search team is not giving up anytime soon. Nate’s Reptile Rescue is assisting.
The public is urged to keep their eyes peeled along the river for the alligator and call 911 to report sightings.
“We’re concerned because it’s really unfair that someone would care for an animal and dump it in the river,” O’Donnell said.