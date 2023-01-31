After logging over 20 minutes of ice time in Pittsburgh’s final game before the NHL’s all-star break, Bryan Rust was raring to get back to work.
Instead of entering a nine-day layoff between games with a win in hand, the Penguins will do so with the sour taste of an ugly 6-4 loss to the lowly San Jose Sharks on Saturday night at PPG Paints Arena in their mouth.
“It sucks that we can’t just turn around and play another one,” Rust said. “It’s definitely one that we’re probably going to wish we had a different result.”
Rust’s desire to return to play is understandable considering Pittsburgh’s latest loss came at home to a squad that currently has the fourth-fewest points in the NHL. The Penguins blew a 2-1 lead, and numerous defensive breakdowns put netminder Casey DeSmith in some difficult positions en route to letting up five goals on 31 shots.
But the Penguins’ third loss in four games was also their first in as many contests that didn’t require extra time; Pittsburgh had gone to at least overtime in five of its previous six games. For a team littered with elder statesmen like 35-year-old defenseman Kris Letang, perhaps the All-Star break is coming at an optimal time.
“The last few games, obviously, we’ve been to overtime or shootouts and we’ve been in one-goal games, over-taxing certain guys in different situations,” Letang said. “Maybe the break’s going to treat us well. Just clear your head and make sure you’re trying to finish strong.”
As has been well-documented this season, the Penguins have dealt with a rash of injuries, Letang included. The list of those currently sidelined is headlined by Tristan Jarry and Jan Rutta (upper-body) and also includes Kasperi Kapanen and Josh Archibald (lower-body).
Jarry’s absence was certainly felt once again, as evidenced by DeSmith letting up five goals for the third time in four starts. But operating without the steady Rutta on the blue line has had a negative impact, as well, forcing other defensemen to pick up the slack of his nearly 18 minutes of per-game ice time.
Marcus Pettersson, who currently leads the Penguins in total ice time at over 14 hours in 47 games, per Natural Stat Trick, is hopeful the time away from the game can lead to some much-needed defensive reinforcements.
“I think the break’s come at a good time like that. Sometimes they work out, sometimes they don’t,” Pettersson said. “It’s huge. We miss every guy that gets hurt and we’ve been dealing with a lot on the back end lately.
“The break comes in handy like that, that we can kind of rest guys and some guys are banged up and still playing, and maybe we can rest those guys.”
While most players on the roster will be able to take some time away from the game should they desire, Sidney Crosby is an exception. The Penguins’ lone All-Star representative will be busy with festivities Feb. 3 and 4 in Sunrise, Fla., instead of resting after playing in all 49 of Pittsburgh’s games thus far.
With 33 more contests to go and the Penguins’ 57 points leaving them clinging to the eighth and final playoff seed in the Eastern Conference, Crosby recognizes the time for Pittsburgh to get on track is nearing.
“We’re going to be in a big race here for the rest of the year,” Crosby said. “Take advantage of the rest and try to get healthy and make sure that we’re ready for the big stretch run.”
The Penguins will have plenty of teams eyeing their spot in the standings in the coming weeks. The New York Islanders and Buffalo Sabres each need a win to tie Pittsburgh, and the Florida Panthers aren’t far behind with 54 points.
But those pesky franchises will be of greater concern to the Penguins come Feb. 7, when the team is back in action at home to face a Colorado Avalanche squad that is currently third in the Western Conference’s Central Division. In the meantime, players like Brian Dumoulin, who trails only Pettersson for total ice time and has played every game of the 2022-23 campaign, intends to “recharge” over the elongated break by spending time with loved ones.
“It’s a good week, good to spend time with my family,” Dumoulin said before Saturday’s game. “Obviously, that’s one of the things when we’re playing every other day, it’s tough to see them a lot during the day and be present with them.”
Still, the sting of dropping a game to a woeful Sharks franchise before some essential rest was evident in the locker room following the Penguins’ defeat. Rust hopes that in the aftermath of one of the team’s worst losses of the season, it can change its mindset for the better.
“We’ve got to be better coming out of the break,” Rust said. “We’re going to be in a race for a playoff spot, and we’ve got to be mentally and physically ready for that.”