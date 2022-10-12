The 9th Annual Marilla Trail Race was held Saturday at the scenic Marilla Reservoir in Bradford.
Participants traveled from as far as Brisbane, Australia; Madison, Ohio; Pittsburgh, Erie and Buffalo to compete. The racers chose from a 14-mile trail run or a seven-mile trail run. Additionally, a four-mile hike was available.
Riley Crissman of Rew finished 1st in the 14-mile female race with a time of 1:55:04, while Joseph Moberg of Buffalo won the 14-mile male race in 1:35:01. Eric Hager of St. Marys won the seven-mile male race in 1:01:56 and Lauren Poole of Salamanca won the seven-mile female race in 1:03:53.
Over 100 people were registered and all of the money raised benefits the Tuna Valley Trail Association. TVTA is an active group of volunteers who maintain more than 40+ miles of local public trails.
Additionally, both local and national sponsors donated to the cause. The historic covered bridge at the reservoir serves as the finish line for all racers. Following the race, participants enjoyed lunch, awards and door prizes.