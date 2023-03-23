It hasn’t been a great start to 2023 for the University of Alabama’s marquee athletic programs.
It started in mid-January when a Crimson Tide basketball player, Darius Miles, was arrested for capital murder. Apparently, he wasn’t the shooter, who reportedly was one Michael Davis. However, it was Miles’ gun which was used and it was delivered to him at the scene by teammate Brandin Miller, one of the country’s top players and a sure NBA lottery pick. Supposedly, Miles’ gun was in Miller’s car and he texted his teammate to bring it to him. Another starter, Jaden Bradley, was also there. Indeed, video shows Miles, Davis and Bradley approaching the victim’s car.
Miles was immediately expelled from the university — evidently a murder charge is a disqualifier — but Miller and Bradley haven’t missed a single game under the guise that police have termed them “cooperating witnesses.”
There are myriad questions about their possible involvement, even peripherally, given their proximity to the crime.
Still it’s hoops as usual at the University of Alabama except the program has become a national pariah, being booed and taunted at every stop outside of Tuscaloosa as the team, a favorite to win its first-ever NCAA basketball title, edges closer to that goal.
Of course, Nate Oates, the former University at Buffalo coach, has only made things worse.
After Alabama won the Southeastern Conference title earlier this month, Oates, in a nationally-televised postgame interview, was asked about what made his program special. His response, “high-character players.” Pause here for a belly laugh.
But that wasn’t the most tone-deaf statement he uttered.
Later, in defense of Miller, Oates dismissed his freshman star’s presence at a murder scene saying he was merely in “the wrong spot at the wrong time.”
Alabama’s spin-control specialists had to work overtime to “clarify” (read clean up) that verbal gaffe.
What Oates needs to do is shut up and not embarrass himself further.
Meanwhile, Dominick Welch, the former Bonnie and a graduate student reserve guard for the Crimson Tide, has plenty of fodder, in one year, for a helluva book.
OF COURSE, Alabama’s hoops team has to share the infamy spotlight with the football squad.
Tony Mitchell, a defensive back for the Crimson Tide, last week was arrested for driving 141 mph during a police chase before being arrested, along with his passenger, and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell and/or deliver.
A 9mm handgun was also recovered from the vehicle, but Mitchell, who has a concealed weapons permit, denied the weapon was his.
The player has been suspended until legal proceedings play out.
But coach Nick Saban, abandoned his penchant for arrogance, and spoke with encouraging reason about the incident and took an obvious shot at Oates in the process.
“Everybody’s got an opportunity to make choices and decisions,” he said. “There’s no such thing as being in the wrong place at the wrong time. You’ve got to be responsible for who you’re with, who you’re around, what you do, who you associate yourself with and the situations that you put yourself in.
“...there is cause and effect when you make choices and decisions that put you in bad situations.”
Maybe there should be a course to that effect for male athletes at Alabama.