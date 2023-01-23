SHINGLE HOUSE — The Otto-Eldred boys basketball team earned their tenth league win with another offensive showcase that downed Oswayo Valley 74-32.

As has been the case all season, O-E got on the board quickly in the first with multiple Terrors finding their way into the scoring books. In the first quarter, five O-E players scored as they built a large lead early. From there, they put their foot on the gas as the Green Wave struggled to keep up with the scoring production from the Terrors.

