SHINGLE HOUSE — The Otto-Eldred boys basketball team earned their tenth league win with another offensive showcase that downed Oswayo Valley 74-32.
As has been the case all season, O-E got on the board quickly in the first with multiple Terrors finding their way into the scoring books. In the first quarter, five O-E players scored as they built a large lead early. From there, they put their foot on the gas as the Green Wave struggled to keep up with the scoring production from the Terrors.
The Terrors had four players finish in double-digit scoring, led by Landon Francis with 18 points while also picking up six assists and two steals. Manning Splain followed closely behind with 16 points, while also leading the team in steals with six and tallying four assists. Brax Caldwell also scored 16 points and grabbeddseven rebounds for the Terrors while sharp-shooter Austin Cousins collected 12 points, six rebounds, three steals and three assists.
For the Green Wave, Cayden Black carried the offensive load for his team with 15 points.
AT SHINGLEHOUSE Otto-Eldred (74)Francis 7 2-2 18, Man. Splain 6 4-8 16, Caldwell 7 2-2 16, Cousins 5 0-0 12, Maholic 1 2-2 4, Max Splain 2 0-0 4, Schenfield 1 0-0 2, Vanscoter 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 30 10-14 74 Oswayo Valley (32)
Black 7 1-3 15, Bonney 3 1-4 7, Flurschutz 1 0-0 2, Resig 2 0-4 4, Wiley 1 0-0 2, Mester 1 0-0 3, Maurer 0 1-2 1.. Totals
: 14 3-15 32 Otto-Eldred 28 48 64 74 Oswayo Valley 12 23 29 32
Three-point goals: O-E 4 (Cousins 2, Francis 2), OV 1 (Mester); Total fouls: O-E 15, OV 15; fouled out
: Mertsock (OV)
YOUNGSVILLE — The Bradford boys indoor track team traveled to Youngstown State University on Saturday and came home with a number of personal bests and high finishes.
“We have had a few very good weeks of practice and track workouts that have helped everyone improve in their times,” said Bradford head coach Mark Kelley.
Leo Paterniti placed 12th in the 1600 with a personal best of 4:40.18 and 19th in the 3200 in 10:35. Joey Caruso had 2 personal bests in both his races, placing 27th in the 1600 in 4:53.79 and 22nd in the 3200 in 10:50.19. Brayden Frair was 11th in the 3200 in a personal best in 10:22.27 and personal best in the 400, placing 14th in 55.05.
“This was a very good day for everyone,” said Kelley. “We are improving each week and will have some good competition the next two meets at Spire.”
Middle school runners Kadyn Tessena and Evan Troisi ran well at the Slippery Rock University Open Track Meet on Saturday. Competing in the 13- to 14-year-old class, Tessena and Troisi placed second and third in the 800-meter with times of 2:24.43 and 2:24.96, both of which were personal bests.
Troisi took second place in the 400 meters with a time of 65.63. Tessena took first in the 13-year-old class with a personal best time of 5:22.85. Dan Taylor placed eighth in the shot put in the 15- to 16-year-old class with a throw of 30’ 2”.
Track and Field signups are now being conducted at both Floyd Fretz Middle School and at Bradford High School. Upcoming seasons will begin on March 6 at the high school and March 13th at Fretz.
YOUNGSVILLE — The Bradford girls indoor track team traveled to Youngsville to compete in the second Youngsville High School Meet, finishing the day with improvement and progress.
Abbigail Schleich had the best finish of the meet for the Owls, placing fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:02:49, while Elliana Curcio earned sixth in the triple jump with a height of 33’ 8”. The 200-meter relay team of Marissa Newman, Alexa Corignani, Kelcie Little and Abbigail Schliecher earned an 11th place finish with a time of 1:58:68. Schliecher also finished in twelfth place in the 200-meter dash, while Corignani earned fourteenth in the 60-meter hurdles.
Both Bradford teams will travel to Geneva, O.H. for their next meet on Saturday at the Spire Institute.