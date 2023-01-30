Bradford High senior Manny Diaz continued his assault on the school’s boys indoor track and field record book with a huge day at the Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio on Saturday.
Diaz started the day with a 4:27.71 in the 1600 meters, breaking the indoor track record of Logan Caruso which was 4:29.98 set in 2016. Later in the day, Diaz came back to run the 3200 meters in a stunting time of 9:38.90, breaking another Logan Caruso record of 10:03.34 that was also set in 2016.
Another impressive feat was he also broke the outdoor record which had stood since 1989 when Jim Shields ran 9:41.97. Diaz’s time will stand as the all-time 3200 meter record for Bradford as there is no advantage running this distance indoors.
Diaz also has qualified for the PA state meet in the 1600 meters and is close to doing so in the 3000 meters.
Diaz was not alone in running accomplishments on this day. Junior Leo Paterniti posted his best effort in the 1600 meters with a time of 4:38.53.
Sophomore Joe Caruso posted not one, but two personal bests on the day. Caruso ran the 1600 meters in 4:49.14 and the 3200 meters in 10:39.90. Dan Taylor also competed in the shot put and had a throw of 31’9”.
The boys indoor track team will travel back to Ohio on Feb. 10 for the team’s last meet before the TriState Coaches Championship at Edinboro University. Signups for the outdoor track are still continuing this week, as the team needs more athletes to fill in all 18 events. Those interested can sign up in the nurse’s office or contact Coach Tessena.
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
Traveling to the Spire Institute, the Bradford High girls indoor track team found success in several heats, with multiple athletes qualifying for the league championships.
Eliana Curcio had the best finish of the meet, claiming seventh place in the triple jump with a distance of 31’, showing improvement in her abilities from throughout the season so far. In the same event, Grace Close posted a 14th place finish with a distance of 29’6.
The 4x800-meter relay team of Korie Dixon, Caitlyn Taylor, Lelia Bines and Joleen Weimer also got a top ten finish, earning seventh overall.
Alexia Corignani and Abbigail Schliecher both qualified for the team’s league championships with their results at the Spire Institue. Corignani posted a time of 10.61, finishing 20th overall in the 60-meter hurdles, while Schliecher qualified with her work in the 200-meter dash, claiming 31st overall. In the 400-meter dash, Schliecher finished 22nd with a time of 1:03.33.
The girls team is off until Feb. 10 when they will travel back to the Spire Institute for the Ohio Indoor Games.
GIRLS HOOPS
Redbank Valley 64, Otto-Eldred 60
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Lady Terrors suffered their second loss of the season against Redbank Valley (17-1), as O-E was unable to stop Mylee Harman’s offensive attack, which garnered 33 points and an out-of-conference win for the defending District 9 Class 3A champions.
Anna Merry carried the offensive load for the Lady Terrors, tallying 21 points that included four made 3-pointers, as well as three rebounds. Katie Sheeler recorded 14 points, five rebounds, four steals and two assists in the loss, while Brook Close also ended in double-digit figures with 11 points.
“I think we learned a lot today and proved that we can play with any team in the district,” O-E head coach Shawn Gray said. “What a gritty performance to come back from down by so much, on the road and in that environment. All I can say is that it was special. This group is special. I’m lucky to have the best seat in the house every night to watch them compete.”
Alongside Harman was Alivia Huffman, who tallied 16 points for the Lady Bulldogs.
AT NEW BETHLEHEM
Otto-Eldred (60)
Merry 7 3-3 21, Sheeler 5 2-4 14, Close 4 0-0 11, Drummond 0 7-8 7, Heller 1 2-4 4, Rhinehart 1 0-0 3. Totals: 18 14-19 60
Redbank Valley (64)
Harman 14 5-9 33, Huffman 7 2-3 16, White 2 0-0 6, Band 2 0-0 5, Edmands 1 0-0 2, Bower 1 0-1 2. Totals: 27 7-15 64
Otto-Eldred 6 18 44 60
Redbank Valley 12 34 50 64
Three-point goals: O-E 10 (Merry 4, Close 3, Sheeler 2, Rhinehart), RV 3 (White 2, Band); Total fouls: O-E 15, RV 12; fouled out: None.
Northern Potter 52, Galeton 25
GALETON — Despite Addy Reigle’s six 3-pointers and 18 points, the Lady Tigers were unable to overcome Northern Potter’s multi-sourced scoring, as Galeton lost their twelfth North Tier League loss of the season.
The Lady Panthers were led by Haylee Chapman, who scored 20 points, 12 of which came from behind the arc, while also contributing three steals in the win. Kayden Brown also recorded three steals on the night while also posting four points and a team-high nine rebounds.
Alongside Reigle’s 18 points, Olivia Rohrbaugh finished with four points and Lynlee Basile ended with three points.
AT GALETON
Northern Potter (52)
Chapman 8 0-0 20, Cady 3 0-0 7, Luce 1 0-0 2, Hyde 2 0-0 5, Brown 2 0-0 4, Thompson 1 2-2 5, Lampman 1 0-0 2, Slawson 2 0-2 5, Kio 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 2-4 52
Galeton (25)
Reigle 6 0-0 18, Rohrbaugh 1 1-2 4, Basile 1 0-0 3. Totals: 8 1-2 25
Norhtern Potter 18 25 40 52
Galeton 9 9 19 25
Three-point goals: NoPo 8 (Chapman 4, Cady, Hyde, Thompson, Slawson), Galeton 8 (Reigle 6, Rohrbaugh, Basile); Total fouls: NoPo 6, Galeton 13; fouled out: None.