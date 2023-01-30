Bradford High senior Manny Diaz continued his assault on the school’s boys indoor track and field record book with a huge day at the Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio on Saturday.

Diaz started the day with a 4:27.71 in the 1600 meters, breaking the indoor track record of Logan Caruso which was 4:29.98 set in 2016. Later in the day, Diaz came back to run the 3200 meters in a stunting time of 9:38.90, breaking another Logan Caruso record of 10:03.34 that was also set in 2016.

